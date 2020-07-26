Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: 105 New Violations Issued To Downstate NY Restaurant, Bars For Breaching Restrictions
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate For Testing

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Sunday, July 26.

Of the 53,568 test results reported on Saturday, July 25 to New York State, 536, or 1 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent
  • Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 39 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 13 (up nine from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 9 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 4 (down 14 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 2 (down five from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 637 (-9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 92 (+1)
  • Number ICU - 155 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 90 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 72,716 (+84)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,106

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.