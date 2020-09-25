COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Friday, Sept. 25.

Of a total of 94,818 test results reported on Thursday, Sept. 24 to New York State, 908, or 0.95 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

Monday, Sept. 21: 1.2 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 22: 1. 6 percent

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 1.5 percent

Thursday, Sept. 24: 1.7 percent

Here's a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties on Monday:

Orange, 65

Westchester, 53

Rockland, 47

Orange, 65

Putnam, 5

Dutchess, 3

Ulster, 1

Sullivan, 1

A total of 908 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 453,755 during the pandemic.

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester County) -- bringing the total to 25,446 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 511 (+11)

Patients Newly Admitted - 93

Number ICU - 154 (+9)

Number ICU with Intubation - 76 (+4)

Total Discharges - 76,456 (+74)

Deaths - 7

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.