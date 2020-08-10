COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Thursday, Oct. 8.

A new state record 145,811 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted statewide on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 7,349 tests were conducted, yielding 426 positives or a 5.8 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 138,462 tests were conducted yielding 1,410 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Monday, Oct. 5: 2.5 percent

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 2 percent

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2.2 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Rockland, 198

Orange, 101

Westchester, 66

Dutchess, 8

Putnam, 8

Ulster, 8

Sullivan, 4

There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester County) -- bringing the total to 25,555 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 754 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 106

Hospital Counties - 37

Number ICU - 172 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-5)

Total Discharges - 77,351 (+84)

Deaths - 10

