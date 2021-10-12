COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive-Test Rate; New Case Rundown By County

More than 85 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the positive infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley continues to hold steady.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, the seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate was up to 2.49 percent of those tested in the region on Sunday, Oct. 10, up slightly from 2.44 percent the day before.

Statewide, the positive infection rate has been on the rise, up to 2.50 percent on Oct. 10, up .03 percent over the weekend.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 30 new deaths were reported statewide, including two in Rockland and one in Dutchess.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.45 percent (up .02 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.44 percent (up .35 percent);

Central New York: 5.29 percent (up .15 percent);

Western New York: 4.66 percent (up .17 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.50 percent (up .19 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.70 percent (up .16 percent);

Capital Region: 3.66 percent (up .08 percent);

Long Island: 2.71 percent (down .03 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.49 percent (up .05 percent);

: 2.49 percent (up .05 percent); New York City: 1.33 percent (down .06 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 139 new (142,836 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 125 (56,489);

Rockland: 100 (52,412);

Dutchess: 87 (35,033);

Ulster: 41 (16,974);

Putnam: 31 (12,275);

Sullivan: 13 (8,221).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Oct. 7:

Westchester: 2,338;

Rockland: 776;

Orange County: 764;

Dutchess: 496;

Ulster: 276;

Putnam: 96;

Sullivan: 83.

There were 207,153 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,128 newly confirmed infections for a 2.48 percent positive daily infection rate.

Fifty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed to 2,098 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 85.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 70 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 63.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 12, 1,471,079 (498 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,307,507 (652 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine - easy, effective things you can do to keep COVID at bay," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "It costs nothing to keep your community safe and healthy while also protecting yourself and your loved ones.

"If you haven't already, get your vaccine today. It's free, effective, and readily available."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.