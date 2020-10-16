COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Friday, Oct. 16.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the state's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported on Thursday, Oct. 15 is 4.84 percent - unchanged from the day before - with 200 positive cases out of 4,133 tests.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 131,906 test results were reported, yielding 1,507 positives or a 1.14 percent positivity rate.

The state's overall positivity rate is 1.25 percent with focus areas included.

The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 11.7 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.9 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Tuesday, Oct. 13: 1.6 percent

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 1.6 percent

Thursday, Oct. 15: 1.8 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Rockland, 91

Westchester, 88

Orange, 65

Dutchess, 16

Putnam, 6

Ulster, 3

Sullivan, 5

There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 25,628 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 918 (+21)

Patients Newly Admitted - 143

Hospital Counties - 42

Number ICU - 200 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 97 (+2)

Total Discharges - 78,117 (+111)

Deaths - 10

