COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Surge Of New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The days after the Thanksgiving holiday have seen a new surge of new cases of the virus in the Hudson Valley, which continues to see its infection rate spike.

The average seven-day positive infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has been on the rise through the fall, up to 3.39 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health, after it sat below 3 percent for months.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also surging, up past 4 percent to 4.05 percent in the latest update.

Sixty-nine new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including two in Westchester, though the death toll held steady throughout the rest of the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.30 percent (68.15 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,--- population);

Finger Lakes: 9.61 percent (54.88);

Mohawk Valley: 9.30 percent (56.55);

North Country: 8.92 percent (52.71);

Capital Region: 7.62 percent (50.46);

Central New York: 6.68 percent (40.97);

Southern Tier: 5.81 percent (47.82);

Long Island: 4.62 percent (33.31);

Hudson Valley : 3.39 percent (23.99);

: 3.39 percent (23.99); New York City: 1.81 percent (16.48).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Orange County: 193 new (61,914 since the pandemic began);

Westchester: 179 (147,821);

Rockland: 85 (55,357);

Dutchess: 65 (37,798);

Ulster: 49 (18,957);

Sullivan: 36 (9,500);

Putnam: 17 (13,091).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Nov. 29:

Westchester: 2,356;

Orange County: 798;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 508;

Ulster: 290;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 145,189 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,147 newly confirmed infections for a 4.23 percent positive daily infection rate.

Sixty more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to more than 2,750 statewide for the first time in weeks, up to 2,756.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 77.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 29, 1,561,243 (1,803 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 136,517 (892 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We're entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic where it's more important than ever for every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"Cases are rising throughout New York State, and the new Omicron variant poses a very real threat to the progress we've made. Vaccines are our best way to protect all our families this holiday season — so please get your shot today."

