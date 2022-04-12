COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Spike In Cases As Infection Rate Nears 5 Percent

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose slightly over the weekend as New York contends with the latest rise of new cases of the virus.

The average seven-day average percentage of positive tests reported in the region rose from 4.23 percent on Friday, April 8, to 4.39 percent the following day before dipping slightly to 4.38 percent on Sunday, April 10.

Statewide, the infection rate also continues to rise, from 3.73 percent to 4.17 percent over the same time span.

Thirteen new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Monday, April 11, according to the Department of Health, including one in Orange County.

Other deaths were reported in Broome, Ontario, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, Kings (two), Monroe (two), and Oswego (two) counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on April 11:

Central New York: 11.15 percent;

Finger Lakes: 8.22 percent;

Western New York: 7.16 percent;

Southern Tier: 6.63 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 5.83 percent;

Capital Region: 5.82 percent;

North Country: 5.82 percent;

Long Island: 4.62 percent;

Mid-Hudson : 4.38 percent;

: 4.38 percent; New York City: 2.84 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

April 8: 17.91 new cases;

Saturday, April 9: 19.50 new cases;

April 10: 20.50 new cases.

Central New York

April 8: 50.99 new cases;

April 9: 52.30 new cases;

April 10: 53.07 new cases.

Finger Lakes

April 8: 24.08 new cases;

April 9: 25.21 new cases;

April 10: 25.86 new cases.

Long Island

April 8: 16.90 new cases;

April 9: 20.51 new cases;

April 10: 22.72 new cases.

Hudson Valley

April 8: 50.99 new cases;

April 9: 52.30 new cases;

April 10: 53.07 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

April 8: 30.26 new cases;

April 9: 33.06 new cases;

April 10: 35.12 new cases.

New York City

April 8: 21.36 new cases;

April 9: 22.52 new cases;

April 10: 23.31 new cases.

North Country

April 8: 22.81 new cases;

April 9: 23.53 new cases;

April 10: 23.80 new cases.

Southern Tier

April 8: 30.24 new cases;

April 9: 31.77 new cases;

April 10: 32.65 new cases.

Western New York

April 8: 17.52 new cases;

April 9: 18.09 new cases;

April 10: 19.42 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 195 new (252,947 since March 2020);

Orange County: 62 (107,193);

Rockland: 58 (92,841);

Dutchess: 38 (64,288);

Ulster: 36 (32,002);

Putnam: 15 (23,793);

Sullivan: 11 (18,484).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of April 11:

Westchester: 2,706;

Orange County: 948;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 361;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,060 statewide, snapping a streak of under 1,000 hospitalizations for several weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 11, 1,718,317 (231 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,509,246 (157 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have also been a total of 908,079 booster shots administered, including 1,734 in the past 24 hours and 25,136 in the previous seven days.

"With the Spring holidays approaching and New Yorkers making preparations to travel and gather with loved ones, I encourage everyone to continue using the tools we know to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep both yourself and those around you safe," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Make sure you are up to date on your doses, including the second booster once you're eligible.

"Parents and guardians, make sure you're children are fully vaccinated. Remember to get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate from others and talk to your doctor about treatments," she continued. "We've made great progress in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our numbers down, let's continue to move forward through this pandemic safely."

