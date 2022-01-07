COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Slight Decline In Infection Rate; Here's Latest Rundown By County

The Hudson Valley saw a slight downtick in its positive infection rate for the second time in as many days, though it continues to be among the state's regions most plagued by the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Since Tuesday, Jan. 4, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results in the Hudson Valley dipped from 23.31 percent to 23.10 percent the following day before hitting 23.08 percent of those tested on Thursday, Jan. 6, still among the highest of the state's 10 regions.

Statewide, the positivity rate also dropped during that timeline, from 22.45 percent to 22.36 percent following the spike of post-holiday infections and hospitalizations.

No region in New York now has a positivity rate below 15 percent.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 94 percent of all cases reported in New York between Friday, Dec. 24, and Jan. 6.

One hundred and fifty-five new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including eight in Westchester, six in. Orange County, and one each in Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Long Island: 26.58 percent (down .18 percent from the previous day);

New York City: 22.16 percent (down .26 percent);

Hudson Valley : 23.08 percent (down .02 percent);

: 23.08 percent (down .02 percent); Central New York: 22.02 percent (down .68 percent);

Western New York: 21.31 percent (up .63 percent);

Finger Lakes: 20,04 percent (up .60 percent);

Capital Region: 18.94 percent (up .22 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 17.18 percent (up .29 percent);

North Country: 16.07 percent (up .28 percent);

Southern Tier: 15.58 percent (down .12 percent).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 3,980 new (207,055 since the pandemic began);

Rockland: 1,511 new (75,775);

Orange County: 1,466 new (85,753);

Dutchess: 1,102 new (51,105);

Putnam: 408 (19,290);

Ulster: 379 (24,346);

Sullivan: 304 (14,026).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Jan. 7:

Westchester: 2,444;

Orange County: 848;

Rockland: 814;

Dutchess: 544;

Ulster: 316;

Putnam: 106;

Sullivan: 104.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 171.19 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 189.67 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 199.43 new cases.

Central New York

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 203.56 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 217.66 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 239,91 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 145.10 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 158.94 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 172.37 new cases.

Long Island

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 416.72 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 423.40 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 411.38 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 327.90 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 334.36 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 338.51 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 145.09 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 158.31 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 172.65 new cases.

New York City

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 468.22 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 471.91 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 473.86 new cases.

North Country

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 109.08 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 124.22 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 136.39 new cases.

Southern Tier

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 142.19 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 157.02 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 171.06 new cases.

Western New York

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 201.70 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 207.50 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 223.67 new cases.

.New York State

Tuesday, Jan. 4: 352.06 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 359.36 new cases;

Thursday, Jan. 6: 363.41 new cases.

There were 377,160 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 6 according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 82,094 newly confirmed infections for a 21.77 percent positive daily infection rate.

Three hundred and sixty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed above to 11,548 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 84.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 72.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Jan. 7, 1,645,930 (1,999 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,433,695 (1,950 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have been a total of 726,962 booster shots administered, including 9,552 in the past 24 hours and 47,336 in the previous seven days.

"My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters, and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic and protect our loved ones.

"Get your vaccine if you haven't yet and the booster if you have, mask up, exercise caution while in indoor public spaces and we'll make it through this - together."

