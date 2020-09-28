Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Clusters Increase In Orange, Rockland; New Breakdown By Towns
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Sharp Increase In Positive Tests; Number Of New Cases Per County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the positive testing rates for zip codes identified as hotspots in New York.
A look at the positive testing rates for zip codes identified as hotspots in New York. Photo Credit: New York State

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 increased sharply in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Monday, Sept. 28.

Four zip codes in the Hudson Valley -- three in Rockland County and one in Orange County -- have been identified among 10 areas in the state seeing spikes (along with parts of Queens, Brooklyn and Broome County.) For positive testing rates in those areas, see the image above.

Those zip codes accounted for 27 percent of the state's positive test results on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Of the 52,936 test results reported on Sunday to New York State, 834, or 1.5 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 25: 1.6 percent
  • Saturday, Sept. 26: 1.6 percent
  • Sunday, Sept. 27: 3.1 percent

There were 834 new COVID cases reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 456,460 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Here are the number of new cases reported in each of the seven Hudson Valley counties:

  • Rockland, 110
  • Westchester, 35
  • Orange, 26
  • Putnam, 5
  • Dutchess, 4
  • Ulster, 4
  • Sullivan, 3

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley bringing the total to 25,468 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 543 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 63
  • Hospital Counties - 33
  • Number ICU - 135 (-20)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,649 (+54)
  • Deaths - 11

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.