COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Of a total of 97,960 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to New York State, 1,000, or 1.02 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Sunday, Sept. 27: 3.1 percent

Monday, Sept. 28: 2.0 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 29: 2.4 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Rockland, 110

Westchester, 57

Orange, 21

Ulster, 8

Dutches, 7

Putnam, 5

Sullivan, 4

A total of 1,000 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 458,649 during the pandemic.

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,479 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 605 (+34)

Patients Newly Admitted - 100

Number ICU - 144 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (+6)

Total Discharges - 76,754 (+63)

Deaths - 9

