Breaking News: COVID-19: New App Alerts NYers If They Were In Contact With Someone Who Has COVID
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Of a total of 109,218 test results reported on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to New York State, 1,382, or 1.27 percent were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Sunday, Sept. 27: 3.1 percent
  • Monday, Sept. 28: 2.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Sept. 29: 2.4 percent
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30: 2.8 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Rockland, 184 (up 74 from a day earlier)
  • Westchester, 61 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 56 (up 35 from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 12 (up seven from a day earlier)
  • Dutches, 11 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 3 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 2 (down six from a day earlier)

A total of 1,382 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 460,031 during the pandemic.

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess County) -- bringing the total to 25,490 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 612 (+7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 93
  • Number ICU - 141 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 63 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 76,834 (+80)
  • Deaths - 11

