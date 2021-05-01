Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Positive-Test Rate Increase; Latest Cases By County

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in the Hudson Valley.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/giralt

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has increased slightly, but stayed relatively steady as New York continues combating the "holiday surge" of the virus.

In the past three days, the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose from 8.19 percent on Saturday, Jan. 2, to 8.20 percent the following day, to 8.33 percent on Monday, Jan. 5.

Hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley continue to rise, reaching 986 as of Tuesday, Jan. 5 - up from 911 last week - which represents 0.04 percent of the region's population. Approximately 35 percent of the region's hospital beds are still available.

There are currently 398 COVID-19 patients being treated in Hudson Valley ICUs, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley as of Jan 5:

  • Westchester: 73,381 (619 new);
  • Rockland: 28,568 (233);
  • Orange: 24,579 (209);
  • Dutchess: 13,190 (170);
  • Ulster: 6,186 (97);
  • Putnam: 5,235 (73);
  • Sullivan: 3,276 (27).

In the Hudson Valley, there were 18 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths:

  • Westchester: 9 new (1,692 total);
  • Orange: 5 (526);
  • Sullivan: 4 (46).
  • Rockland: 2 (597);
  • Dutchess: 2 (252);
  • Ulster: 2 (151);
  • Putnam: 0 (67).

There were 152,402 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Jan. 4, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 12,666 positive cases for an 8.31 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,590 (339 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,392 in ICU and 851 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,041,028 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,802 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

