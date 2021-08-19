COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Jump; Latest Breakdown By County

The now-dominant Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to plague the Hudson Valley, which saw another rise in its positive infection rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day positive infection rate of those tested rose to 3.36 percent on Wednesday, Aug. 18 after holding steady at 3.25 percent the previous two days.

Statewide, the average infection rate dipped for the first time in two weeks, from 3.16 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 17 down slightly to 3.15 on Aug. 18.

New virus-related deaths were recorded in Orange and Dutchess counties.

Four other deaths were reported in the Bronx, three in Suffolk County, two in Kings County, and single virus-related fatalities in Chautauqua, Chenango, Monroe, Queens, Rensselaer, and Warren counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 18, according to the state Department of Health:

Central New York: 4.57 percent (down .04 percent);

Capital Region: 4.70 percent (up .09 percent);

North Country: 4.46 percent (up .06 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.07 percent (down .07 percent);

Long Island: 3.96 percent (up .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.86 percent (down .05 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.36 percent (up .11 percent);

: 3.36 percent (up .11 percent); Mohawk Valley: 3.35 percent (down .12 percent);

Western New York: 3.28 percent (down .09 percent);

New York City: 2.59 percent (down .03 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 18 by county:

Westchester: 343 new (134,833 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 112 (50,837);

Dutchess: 86 (31,087);

Rockland: 72 (48,569);

Ulster: 66 (14,479);

Sullivan: 28 (7,092);

Putnam: 26 (11,081).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Aug. 19:

Westchester: 2,301;

Rockland: 761;

Orange County: 729;

Dutchess: 461;

Ulster: 259;

Putnam: 94;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 169,710 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 17, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 5,138 newly confirmed infections for a 3.03 percent daily infection rate, down nearly a full percent from the previous day.

Forty-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,937 being treated statewide, up more dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 77.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.2 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 19, 1,340,401 (3,746 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,196,843 (2,207 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New Yorkers who have not yet received their vaccination are leaving themselves, their communities, and their loved ones at heightened risk of contracting COVID, especially with the ongoing spread of the Delta variant," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We have made so much progress thus far and now is not the time to rest. There are no more excuses - the vaccine is safe, effective, and free.

"If you haven't already, now is the time to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.