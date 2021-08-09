COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection Rate Increase; Latest Case Breakdown By County

The COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is back on the rise after temporarily plateauing as the Delta variant continues to rage throughout the region and nation.

Over the weekend, the seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has risen from 2.88 percent on Friday, Aug. 6, holding steady the following day before hitting 2.98 percent on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 2.96 percent in that same time frame.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported in the region, while other deaths were reported in the Bronx, Erie, and Manhattan (two each), with single deaths reported in Chautauqua, Chenango, Green, Kings, Suffolk, and Queens counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 8, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 4.37 percent (up .09 percent);

Central New York: 3.93 percent (up .04 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.73 percent (up .19 percent);

Long Island: 3.59 percent (up .01 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.53 percent (up .18 percent);

Western New York: 3.14 percent (up .08 percent);

North Country: 2.99 percent (down .01 percent);

Southern Tier: 2.99 percent (up .20 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.98 percent (up .10percent);

: 2.98 percent (up .10percent); New York City: 2.61 percent (up .03 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 8 by county:

Westchester: 168 new (132,821 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 95 (49,747);

Rockland: 60 (47,974);

Dutchess: 57 (30,328);

Ulster: 14 (14,330);

Putnam: 10 (10,868);

Sullivan: 6 (6,900).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Aug. 9:

Westchester: 2,298;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 726;

Dutchess: 449;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 108,965 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 8, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,615 newly confirmed infections for a 2.96 percent daily infection rate, nearly identical to the previous day.

Sixty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,225 being treated statewide, up more than 400 from a week ago.

A total of 76.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.3 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 9, 1,311,050 (1,970 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,176,991 (972 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers' concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis.

"For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn't yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.