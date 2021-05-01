COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Decline; Here's Latest Data

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to decline down to near 2 percent as New York sees improved COVID-19 numbers across the board as the number of vaccinated residents keeps increasing.

Statewide, the one-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.76 percent, the lowest since Nov. 3, while the seven-day 1.93 percent average is the lowest since Nov. 6 and has been dropping for 25 straight days.

The 2,837 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York are the fewest since mid-November, down hundreds from a week ago, while the 666 ICU and 423 intubated are the lowest since the holiday season

In the Hudson Valley, the infection rate is down to 2.06 percent on Thursday, April 29 down from 3.04 percent as recently as Tuesday, April 20, and 2.13 percent one day earlier.

Four new virus-related deaths (two each in Westchester and Orange County) in the Hudson Valley brought the total to 4,559 since last year.

As of Friday, April 30, there were 297 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, down several dozen from last week, now representing 0.01 percent of the region's population and leaving 45 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 402 of the region's 663 ICU beds as occupied, leaving 41 percent available in case of another new spike in new cases of the virus.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 143 new (127,664 total);

Orange County: 77 (47,198);

Rockland: 37 (46,268);

Dutchess: 53 (28,640);

Ulster County: 34 (13,480);

Sullivan: 12 (6,386);

Putnam: 12 (10,416);

Total: 368 (280,052).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 2 (2,257 total);

Orange: 2 (704);

Rockland: 0 (746);

Dutchess: 0 (441);

Ulster: 0 (249);

Putnam: 0 (91);

Sullivan: 0 (71).

Total: 4 (4,559).

There were 220,074 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on April 29, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 3,868 newly confirmed infections for a 1.76 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 44 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Ninety-seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in that same time span, as the number being treated is down to 2,837, down hundreds from a week ago..

A total of more than 46 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 974,407 first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 692,297 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

Statewide, a total of 2,032,494 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 51 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,992 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

