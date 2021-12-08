COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

One new case of the Omicron variant has been reported in the Hudson Valley, which saw another new rise in its COVID-19 positivity rate of those tested for the virus.

While some parts of New York are making progress in the fight against the virus, the Hudson Valley has been trending in the wrong direction, with the seven-day average positive infection rate rising to 4.63 percent, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

After seeing a slight downtick, the positivity rate statewide is also on the rise, up to 4.87 percent of those tested on Monday, Dec. 6.

Each of the state's 10 regions now has a positive infection rate above 2.30 percent, while two are over 10 percent, causing concern for some hospitals that have been overwhelmed by new cases.

Fifty-two new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 11.12 percent (down .10 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 10.14 percent (down .15 percent);

North Country: 8.58 percent (down .23 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.29 percent (down .12 percent);

Central New York: 7.93 percent (down .08 percent);

Capital Region: 7.52 percent (up .07 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.01 percent (up .06 percent);

Long Island: 5.98 percent (up .09 percent);

Hudson Valley : 4.63 percent (up .13 percent);

: 4.63 percent (up .13 percent); New York City: 2.35 percent (up .09 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Saturday, Dec. 4: 69.71 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 70.34 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 71.74 new cases.

Central New York

Saturday, Dec. 4: 70.04 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 71.05 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 71.62 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Saturday, Dec. 4: 78.63 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 79.16 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 79.84 new cases.

Long Island

Saturday, Dec. 4: 55.64 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 55.11 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 58.25 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Saturday, Dec. 4: 40.14 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 40.99 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 41.68 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Saturday, Dec. 4: 82.28 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 83.34 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 83.87 new cases.

New York City

Saturday, Dec. 4: 24.03 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 24.44 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 25.69 new cases.

North Country

Saturday, Dec. 4: 77.88 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 77.91 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 76.48 new cases.

Southern Tier

Saturday, Dec. 4: 79.30 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 77.97 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 81.58 new cases.

Western New York

Saturday, Dec. 4: 84.47 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 88.58 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 86.75 new cases.

New York State

Saturday, Dec. 4: 46.93 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 5: 47.51 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 48.69 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 280 (150,348 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 152 new (63,761);

Dutchess: 106 (38,898);

Rockland: 96 (56,262);

Ulster: 52 (19,676);

Putnam: 36 (13,437);

Sullivan: 28 (10,012).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Wednesday, Dec. 8:

Westchester: 2,358;

Orange County: 803;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 514;

Ulster: 295;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 149,184 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 8,210 newly confirmed infections for a 5.50 percent positive daily infection rate.

One hundred and sixteen more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,401 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91.8 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 79.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 69.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 8, 1,580,330 (2,091 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,382,314 (2,330 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"It will take all of us coming together and doing our part as New Yorkers to ensure we are able to enjoy this holiday season safely," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We know what we need to do to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus - get the shot if you haven't already, get the booster if you have, and keep your loved ones safe and healthy by making sure they get vaccinated too."

