COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Rundown Of New Cases By County

The infection rate in each community in the Hudson Valley continues to rapidly climb as the number of new cases threatens to overwhelm hospital systems at its current rate.

More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley, according to the state Department of Health, which has been combating the recent surge of new cases during the second stage of the virus.

A breakdown of total and new positive cases in the Hudson Valley, by county, on Wednesday, Dec. 2:

Westchester: 51,790 (570 new);

Rockland: 22,038 (203);

Orange: 17,283 (208);

Dutchess: 7,512 (158);

Ulster: 3,499 (65);

Putnam: 2,973 (89);

Sullivan: 2,220 (10).

There was a total of six new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours in the Hudson Valley.

In the mid-Hudson region, the positive infection rate of those tested has risen from 5.1 percent on Sunday, Nov. 30, to 5.3 percent to 5.8 percent.

The current seven-day average positive infection rate in the region has climbed to 4.94 percent, one of the highest in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, the state’s designated COVID-19 “micro-cluster” hotspots have fluctuated over the past month. The positive infection rates, according to the state:

Rockland County

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 3.55 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 3.39 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 3.94 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 4.83 percent.

Middletown (Orange County)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 3.81 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 5.41 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 3.81 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 6.03 percent.

Newburgh (Orange County)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 8.07 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 7.89 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 8.57 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 7.49 percent.

Peekskill (Westchester)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 10.36 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 7.15 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 7.23 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 9.57 percent.

Ossining (Westchester)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 9.88 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 10.22 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 9.96 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 9.87 percent.

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow (Westchester)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 8.47 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 8.27 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 7.05 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 4.72 percent.

Yonkers (Westchester)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 4.48 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 4.11 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 4.84 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 5.05 percent.

New Rochelle (Westchester)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 6.46 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 5.68 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 5.44 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 6.33 percent.

Port Chester (Westchester)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 9.34 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21: 7.59 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28: 7.21 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 8.59 percent.

“As we continue to move through the holiday season, the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately it is still a ways away and we are now faced with a set of challenges to overcome before we get there,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Not only is the number of COVID-19 cases rising virtually everywhere, but they are stemming from a new source, with nearly 70 percent of cases being traced back to households and private gatherings.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, there were 193,551 COVID-19 administered in New York, resulting in a 4.63 percent positive infection rate. There were 150 new hospitalizations statewide, with 24 more patients placed in the ICU and 25 placed in intubation. Sixty-nine new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 664,238 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.7 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,889 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

“Winning the war against COVID has to be an inclusive process and only by everyone working together will we be successful,” Cuomo added. “While we continue to fight to make the federal plan more inclusive, effective, and fair, New Yorkers need to do their part to help limit the spread."

