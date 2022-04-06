COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate: Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 infections as the region and state both saw the infection rate climb over 3 percent.

In the past week, the average seven-day COVID-19 positive infection rate in the region rose from 2.33 percent on Monday, March 28 to 3.38 percent of those tested on Monday, April 4, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also surging, up from 2.43 percent to 3.05 percent during the same time frame.

Ten new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, according to the Department of Health, though the death toll in each of the Hudson Valley's counties held steady.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Tuesday, April 5:

Central New York: 8.68 percent;

Finger Lakes: 4.67 percent;

North Country: 4.55 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 4.26 percent;

Western New York: 4.21 percent;

Capital Region: 3.97 percent;

Southern Tier: 3.93 percent;

Mid-Hudson : 3.38 percent;

: 3.38 percent; Long Island: 3.13 percent;

New York City: 2.26 percent.

The number of new cases being reported is also on a slight rise. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 42.50 new cases (up from 41.50 the previous day);

Southern Tier: 23.65 new cases (up from 23.11 the previous day);

Mohawk Valley: 23.40 new cases (down from 22.55 the previous day);

North Country: 21.55 new cases (up from 19.47 the previous day);

New York City: 17.37 new cases (down from 17.26 the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 17.36 cases (up from 16.79 the previous day);

Mid-Hudson : 16.26 new cases (up from 16.06 the previous day);

: 16.26 new cases (up from 16.06 the previous day); Capital Region: 14.52 new cases (up from 14.12 the previous day);

Long Island: 14.14 new cases (down from 14.27 the previous day);

Western New York: 12.83 new cases (up from 12.37 the previous day).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 151 new (251,125 since March 2020);

Rockland: 28 (92,405);

Orange County: 41 (106,678);

Dutchess: 23 (63,983);

Ulster: 22 (31,720);

Putnam: 21 (23,649);

Sullivan: 8 (18,386).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, April 5:

Westchester: 2,705;

Orange County: 947;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 360;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

Forty-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 885 statewide.

The number of patients being hospitalized in New York has now held steady under 1,000 for nearly three weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 5, 1,715,942 (446 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,506,874 (577 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have also been a total of 886,199 booster shots administered, including 3,256 in the past 24 hours and 15,632 in the previous seven days.

"The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others.

"If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments," she added. "The booster dose improves your protection against severe illness and hospitalization, so don't delay in getting one once you are eligible."

