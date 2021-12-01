COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley has seen a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases as the positive infection rate took a slight dip for the first time in several weeks, back below 3.50 percent as the virus continues to surge.

For more than a week, the Hudson Valley has reported an average of more than 20 new cases per 100,000 residents daily, with that number rising from 23.99 on Saturday, Nov. 27 to 25.56, according to the most recent update from the state Department of Health.

During that same stretch, the positive infection rate has risen from 3.39 percent on Nov. 27 to 3.49 percent, as the number of new cases spikes.

Statewide, the average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 4.05 percent to 4.19 percent as New York, and the region, contend with new cases stemming from holiday gatherings.

Forty-one new virus-related fatalities were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, though the death toll in each of the Hudson Valley's counties held steady.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.53 percent (66.04 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);

Finger Lakes: 9.87 percent (55.53);

Mohawk Valley: 9.76 percent (57.87);

North Country: 9.40 percent (55.48);

Capital Region: 7.85 percent (50.23);

Central New York: 7.17 percent (43.00);

Southern Tier: 6.28 percent (50.12);

Long Island: 4.95 percent (35.89);

Hudson Valley : 3.49 percent (25.56);

: 3.49 percent (25.56); New York City: 1.87 percent (16.80).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 179 (148,167 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 141 new (62,183);

Rockland: 104 (55,509);

Dutchess: 89 (37,964);

Ulster: 55 (19,063);

Sullivan: 47 (9,588);

Putnam: 23 (13,145).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Wednesday, Dec. 1:

Westchester: 2,356;

Orange County: 798;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 510;

Ulster: 291;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 130,366 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,593 newly confirmed infections for a 5.06 percent positive daily infection rate, up from the previous day.

One hundred and sixty-three more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 2,992.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.8 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 78.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 1, 1,564,811 (2,637 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,366,311 (2,030 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"While we're entering a vulnerable time this winter when the chance of spreading COVID-19 is higher, the good news is that we are not defenseless," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Vaccinations are safe, free, and readily available for all New Yorkers.

"If you plan to spend time with your family this holiday season, plan to get vaccinated, and get the booster shot if you're already vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and protect yourself and your loved ones."

