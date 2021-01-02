COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 2.1K New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown

The Hudson Valley saw a new increase in the COVID-19 positive infection rate, along with nearly 2,100 newly reported cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last five days is as follows.

Monday, Dec. 28: 6.33 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 29: 6.68 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 7.09 percent

Thursday, Dec. 31: 7.56 percent

Friday, Jan. 1: 7.96 percent

A total of 903 people are hospitalized in the Hudson Valley with COVID as of Saturday. Approximately 34 percent of the region's hospital beds are still available.

There are currently 414 COVID-19 patients being treated in 685 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley's seven counties on Friday:

Westchester: 1,013

Orange: 354

Rockland: 243

Dutchess: 222

Ulster: 119

Putnam: 88

Sullivan: 49

Total: 2,088

In the Hudson Valley, there were 11 newly reported COVID-related deaths (three in Dutchess, and two each in Orange, Rockland, Westchester, and Ulster counties, and 128 statewide. There have now been 30,337 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 202,446

Total Positive - 15,074

Percent Positive - 7.45%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,814 (-72)

Patients Newly Admitted - 887

Number ICU - 1,321 (+29)

Number ICU with Intubation - 786 (+10)

Total Discharges - 103,828 (+860)

Deaths - 128

Total Deaths - 30,337

"With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it's going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we've reached critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us.

"The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed.

"As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it's critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We've already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part."

