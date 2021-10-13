COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Infection-Rate Uptick; New Rundown Of Cases By Community

One new COVID-19-related was reported in the Hudson Valley as the region saw a slight rise in its positive infection rate for those tested.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley tested for the virus climbed to 2,50 in the latest update from the state Department of Health, up from 2.49 percent the previous day.

Statewide, the positive infection rate continues to rise, up to 2.52 percent on Monday, Oct. 11, up for the fourth straight day.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 35 new deaths were reported statewide, including one in Rockland and two in Orange County.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.58 percent (up .13 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.39 percent (down .05 percent);

Central New York: 5.40 percent (up .11 percent);

Western New York: 4.69 percent (up .03 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.61 percent (up .11 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.83 percent (up .13 percent);

Capital Region: 3.65 percent (down .01 percent);

Long Island: 2.77 percent (up .06 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.50 percent (up .01 percent);

: 2.50 percent (up .01 percent); New York City: 1.34 percent (up .01 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 90 new (142,926 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 68 (56,557);

Dutchess: 61 (35,094);

Rockland: 54 (52,466);

Ulster: 31 (17,005);

Sullivan: 20 (8,241);

Putnam: 15 (12,290).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Oct. 7:

Westchester: 2,338;

Rockland: 777;

Orange County: 766;

Dutchess: 496;

Ulster: 276;

Putnam: 96;

Sullivan: 83.

There were 111,564 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,376 newly confirmed infections for a 3.03 percent positive daily infection rate.

Fifty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed to 2,148 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 85.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 70.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 63.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 13, 1,472,840 (1,761 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,309,013 (1,506 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Millions of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and life is returning to a semblance of normalcy, but COVID-19 still threatens our communities and New Yorkers every single day," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We have to increase the vaccination rate even further to successfully protect our neighbors and loved ones from this virus and put the pandemic in the rear view mirror.

"Getting vaccinated is safe, free, and effective, so I urge everyone to get their shots right away."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.