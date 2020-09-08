COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Increase In Positivity Rate For Testing; New Totals By County

The Hudson Valley has seen an increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released
Of the 57,826 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 7 to New York State, 557, or 0.96 percent, were positive.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days:
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 0.9 percent
- Sunday, Sept 6: 1.2 percent
- Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent
New cases by county are as follows:
- Westchester, 37
- Rockland, 21
- Orange County, 10
- Dutchess County, 5
- Putnam County, 5
- Sullivan County, 0
- Ulster County, 0
A total of 557 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Labor Day, bringing the statewide total to 440,578 during the pandemic.
There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,366 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Monday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 445 (+32)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 70
- Number ICU - 114 (-1)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 52 (-5)
- Total Discharges - 75,503 (+32)
- Deaths - 5
