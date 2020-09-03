COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another Slight Uptick In Cases

The Hudson Valley has seen a slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the past three days, though statewide numbers continue trending in the right direction.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive infection rate over the past three days:

Monday, Aug. 31: 0.8 percent;

Tuesday, Sept. 1: 0.9 percent;

Wednesday, Sept. 2: 1.2 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health, as of Thursday, Sept. 3:

Westchester: 37,106 (49 new);

Rockland: 14,334 (29);

Orange: 11,478 (18);

Dutchess: 4,892 (14);

Ulster: 2,190 (12);

Sullivan: 1,537 (3);

Putnam: 1,518 (8).

Statewide, there have been 8,517,458 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, resulting in 437,107 positive cases. There have been 25,343 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

