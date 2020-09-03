Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: SUNY Oneonta To Close Campus For Fall Semester Amid Outbreak
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another Slight Uptick In Cases

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley.
There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley has seen a slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the past three days, though statewide numbers continue trending in the right direction.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive infection rate over the past three days:

  • Monday, Aug. 31: 0.8 percent;
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1: 0.9 percent;
  • Wednesday, Sept. 2: 1.2 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health, as of Thursday, Sept. 3:

  • Westchester: 37,106 (49 new);
  • Rockland: 14,334 (29);
  • Orange: 11,478 (18);
  • Dutchess: 4,892 (14);
  • Ulster: 2,190 (12);
  • Sullivan: 1,537 (3);
  • Putnam: 1,518 (8).

Statewide, there have been 8,517,458 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, resulting in 437,107 positive cases. There have been 25,343 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.