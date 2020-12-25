COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,552 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw a total of 1,552 new COVID-19 infections, according to information released by state health officials on Friday, Dec. 25.

There are currently 789 patients hospitalized with COVID in the Hudson Valley, with 35 percent of hospital beds available in the region's seven counties.

A total of 383 of 682 ICU beds are occupied, with 41 percent available.

The positive testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21: 6.29 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 22: 6.31 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 6.22 percent

Thursday, Dec. 24: 6.18 percent

Here's a breakdown of newly reported cases in the Hudson Valley:

Westchester County, 714 (an increase of 137 from a day earlier)

Rockland County, 243 (an increase of 34 from a day earlier)

Orange County, 210 (a decrease of 63 from a day earlier)

Dutchess County, 191 (an increase of 34 from a day earlier)

Ulster County, 85 (a decrease of eight from a day earlier)

Putnam County, 75 (an increase of 26 from a day earlier)

Sullivan County, 34 (a decrease of 18 from a day earlier)

Total: 1,552 (an increase of 150 from a day earlier)

There were 122 COVID deaths statewide on Thursday, with 15 in the Hudson Valley (seven in Westchester, four in Orange County, two in Dutchess, one in Rockland, and one in Ulster County), bringing the total to 29,270 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

Test Results Reported - 226,560

Tested Positive - 12,446

Percent Positive - 5.49%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,950 (+22)

Patients Newly Admitted - 859

Number ICU - 1,148 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 621 (+0)

Total Discharges - 98,350 (+750)

Deaths - 122

"New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it's critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. "While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread.

"While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it's on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime.

"This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay United as one New York Family, we will win this war once and for all."

