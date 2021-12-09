COVID-19: Hudson Valley See New Increase In Number Of Cases; Latest Breakdown

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley, though the region's positive infection rate held steady.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, the Hudson Valley's seven-day average percentage of positive test results were unchanged for the past two days, at 4.63 percent, the second-lowest rate in the state, with only New York City (2.35 percent) boasting better numbers.

Statewide, the positive infection rate dipped slightly, from 4.87 percent to 4.75, according to the Department of Health's latest update.

Forty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.66 percent (down .46 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 9.58 percent (down .56 percent);

North Country: 8.27 percent (down .31 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.38 percent (up .09 percent);

Central New York: 7.78 percent (down .15 percent);

Capital Region: 7.03 percent (down .49 percent);

Long Island: 6.04 percent (up .06 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.00 percent (down .01 percent);

Hudson Valley : 4.63 percent;

: 4.63 percent; New York City: 2.35 percent.

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Sunday, Dec. 5: 70.34 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 71.74 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 69.37 new cases.

Central New York

Sunday, Dec. 5: 71.05 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 71.62 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 71.57 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Sunday, Dec. 5: 79.16 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 79.84 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 76.86 new cases.

Long Island

Sunday, Dec. 5: 55.11 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 58.25 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 59.66 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Sunday, Dec. 5: 40.99 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 41.68 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 42.85 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Sunday, Dec. 5: 83.34 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 83.87 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 85.25 new cases.

New York City

Sunday, Dec. 5: 24.44 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 25.69 new cases.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 26.99 new cases.

North Country

Sunday, Dec. 5: 77.91 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 76.48 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 75.35 new cases.

Southern Tier

Sunday, Dec. 5: 77.97 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 81.58 new cases.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 80.90 new cases.

Western New York

Sunday, Dec. 5: 88.58 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 86.75 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 82.47 new cases.

New York State

Sunday, Dec. 5: 47.51 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 48.69 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 48.96 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 395 (150,743 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 258 new (64,019);

Dutchess: 174 (39,072);

Rockland: 100 (56,362);

Ulster: 76 (19,752);

Sullivan: 72 (10,084);

Putnam: 71 (13,508).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Dec. 9:

Westchester: 2,358;

Orange County: 804;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 515;

Ulster: 296;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 230,412 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 9,833 newly confirmed infections for a 4.27 percent positive daily infection rate, down from the previous day.

Eighty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,489 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 79.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 69.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 9, 1,583,273 (2,943 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,385,556 (3,242 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let's use them.

"The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together."

