Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

COVID-19: Hudson Valley School Goes Remote For Two Weeks After Exposure

Joe Lombardi
Pleasantville Middle School
Pleasantville Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Another school in the Hudson Valley will be closed for in-person learning for two weeks after a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

The new closure is also in Westchester, at the Pleasantville Middle School.

Pleasantville Union Free School District Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Alter said on Saturday, Oct. 3 that two people have been quarantined after one confirmed case and one suspected case at the school.

As a result, the school will shift to remote learning effective until Monday, Oct. 19.

“Please know that we are doing everything in our ability to maintain a safe school environment and are working closely with the (Westchester) Department of Health to manage this specific situation,” Fox-Alter said.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

