COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rates Jumps Up Again

The COVID-19 numbers in the Hudson Valley continue to get worse as the region, state, and country continue to contend with a surge in cases linked to unvaccinated people become exposed by the Delta variants.

According to the Department of Health, the positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested in the Hudson Valley has hit 1.10 percent as of Tuesday, July 20, up from 0.76 percent as recently as Sunday, July 11 as the virus continues to spread.

Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on July 20, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 1.89 percent;

Long Island: 1.80 percent;

Western New York: 1.56 percent;

New York City: 1.42 percent;

Central New York: 1.14 percent;

Finger Lakes: 1.14 percent;

Hudson Valley : 1.10 percent;

: 1.10 percent; Mohawk Valley: 0.94 percent;

North Country: 0.87 percent;

Southern Tier: 0.79 percent.

Statewide, the infection rate has spiked to 1.41 percent as New York and the rest of the country contends with new infections and the spread of the now-dominant Delta COVID-19 variant.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on July 20, by county:

Westchester: 56 new (130,528 since the pandemic began);

Rockland: 11 (47,258);

Dutchess: 15 (29,656);

Orange County: 39 (48,667);

Ulster: 9 (14,013);

Putnam: 3 (10,662);

Sullivan: 1 (6,722).

No new virus-related fatalities were reported in the Hudson Valley. One virus-related death was reported in Bronx, Kings, Nassau, Suffolk, and Onondaga counties as the statewide death toll hit 43,041 since March 2020.

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of July 20:

Westchester: 2,295;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 724;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 83,082 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 20, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 1,452 newly confirmed infections for a 1.75 percent daily positive infection rate, which continues to rise.

Ninety-six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 462 being treated statewide, up nearly 100 from a week ago.

A total of 74 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 61.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, wåith 56.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Wednesday, July 21, 1,262,042 (2,358 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,146,199 (1,916 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Getting vaccinated is more crucial now than it's ever been before. As the Delta variant makes its way through the nation, it is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and accessible. There's no excuse not to get yours as soon as possible. This is steadily becoming a pandemic amongst the unvaccinated - utilize the weapon we have."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.