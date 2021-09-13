COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection-Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley fluctuated over the weekend, though it has held steadily high through the end of summer.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day positive infection rate rose from 3.64 percent on Friday, Sept. 10 to 3.67 percent the following day before dropping down to 3.64 percent of those tested on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The statewide average infection rate fell from 3.22 percent to 3.19 percent in that same time frame.

A total of 29 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Sept. 12, including one in Orange County.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.83 percent (up .12 percent);

Central New York: 5.73 percent (down .03 percent);

Western New York: 5.07 percent (up .14 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.92 percent (down .41 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.69 percent (up .01 percent);

Capital Region: 4.42 percent (up .13 percent);

Long Island: 4.12 percent (down .11 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.64 percent (down .03 percent);

: 3.64 percent (down .03 percent); Southern Tier: 3.31 percent (up .01 percent);

New York City: 2.15 percent.

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 134 new (139,332 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 85 (53,579);

Dutchess: 53 (33.101);

Rockland: 47 (50,062);

Ulster: 33 (15,968);

Putnam: 24 (11,604).

Sullivan: 18 (7,620);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Sept. 13:

Westchester: 2,321;

Rockland: 766;

Orange County: 747;

Dutchess: 478;

Ulster: 268;

Putnam: 95.

There were 109,138 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 12, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,686 newly confirmed infections for a 3.19 percent daily infection rate, up slightly over the weekend.

Twenty-four more COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,391 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 79 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 66.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 13, 1,413,276 (1,609 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,252,219 (1,461 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We are continuing to closely monitor the numbers across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do - and we need to stay vigilant.

"The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus."

