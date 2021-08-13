COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley dipped slightly but the number of new cases in the region continues to soar as the summer surge of the variants of the virus continue spreading.

In the past week, since Friday, Aug. 6, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate among those tested in the Hudson Valley has climbed from 2.86 percent to 3.11 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and down to 3.06 on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Two weeks ago, the infection rate was closer to 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 3.05 percent in that same time frame, the first time New York has been above the 3 percent threshold for consecutive days since the Delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

Virus-related deaths were reported in Nassau (four) Kings, Manhattan, and Saratoga (two each) with single deaths in Erie, Monroe, Oneida, Richmond, Suffolk, and Schenectady counties.

There were no new fatalities in the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 11, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 4.37 percent (down .06 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.26 percent (up .07 percent);

Central New York: 4.13 percent (up .15 percent);

Long Island: 3.65 percent (up .05 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.50 percent (up .33 percent);

North Country: 3.41 percent (up .31 percent);

Western New York: 3.38 percent (up .19 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.06 percent (down .05 percent);

: 3.06 percent (down .05 percent); Mohawk Valley: 3.06 percent (down .05 percent);

New York City: 2.64 percent (up .03 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 11 by county:

Westchester: 228 new (133,425 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 127 (50,098);

Dutchess: 88 (30,557);

Rockland: 87 (48,188);

Ulster: 41 (14,438);

Putnam: 26 (10,10,920).

Sullivan: 12 (6,947);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Aug. 12:

Westchester: 2,298;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 726;

Dutchess: 452;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 153,925 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 11, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 4,701 newly confirmed infections for a 3.05 percent daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Eighty-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,448 being treated statewide, up more than 550 from a week ago.

A total of 77 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 12, 1,320,183 (4,358 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,182,972 (2,767 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New York has come so far in its fight against COVID and we need to ensure we are doing everything we can to prevent the state from slipping backward," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The answer here is simple - get vaccinated. It's never been easier and I am urging those who have yet to receive their shots to go out and do so as soon as possible.

"The vaccine is safe, accessible, and free - it is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our communities safe."

