COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection-Rate Stays High; New Breakdown By County

New virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend in the Hudson Valley as the region and country continue attempts to corral more transmissible variants of the virus that have been mutating and rapidly spreading.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day COVID-19 infection rate jumped from 3.18 percent on Friday, Aug. 13 to 3.25 percent the following day before dipping back down to 3.16 percent of those tested on Sunday, Aug. 15.

lAs recently as three weeks ago, the infection rate was closer to 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 3.09 percent in the past week, the first time New York has been above the 3 percent threshold for at least five consecutive days since the Delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

New deaths were reported in both Westchester and Orange counties on Sunday, Aug. 15, with three fatalities recorded in Queens, with single deaths recorded in Chemung, Erie, Kings, Manhattan, Nassau, and Oswego counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 15, according to the state Department of Health:

Central New York: 4.67 percent (up .18 percent);

Capital Region: 4.58 percent (up .06 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.25 percent (up .18 percent);

North Country: 4.23 percent (up .35 percent);

Long Island: 3.84 percent (up .15 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.77 percent (down .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.72 percent (up .07 percent);

Western New York: 3.30 percent (up .06 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.16 percent (down .09 percent);

: 3.16 percent (down .09 percent); New York City: 2.58 percent (down .02 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 15 by county:

Westchester: 146 new (134,167 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 70 (50,506);

Dutchess: 60 (30,866);

Rockland: 30 (48,385);

Putnam: 10 (11,003).

Ulster: 20 (14,572);

Sullivan: 20 (7,021);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Aug. 16:

Westchester: 2,301;

Rockland: 760;

Orange County: 727;

Dutchess: 458;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 94;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 99,005 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 15, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,575 newly confirmed infections for a 3.61 percent daily infection rate.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,722 being treated statewide, up more than 700 from approximately a week ago.

A total of 77.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 16, 1,329,548 (1,887 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,189,825 (1,359 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We continue to fight COVID-19 across the state each and every day, but vaccinations are the key to our success and more New Yorkers need to get their shots," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. "We've maintained vaccination sites conveniently located throughout New York State, and residents can make appointments or simply walk in to get their shots.

"I implore anyone who is eligible and hasn't yet taken the vaccine to do so right away—it's a safe step we can all take to protect our families, friends, and all New Yorkers."

