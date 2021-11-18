COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Rises Again As NY Cases Hit Seven-Month High

The Hudson Valley continues to see its positive COVID-19 infection rate surge as New York contends with its worst outbreak of the virus since the spring as the number of new cases spiked to a seven-month high.

Nine of the state's 10 regions have seen their average seven-day infection rate rise to new levels, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, including the Hudson Valley, which has hit 2.75 percent.

Statewide, in the past three days, the positive infection rate in New York has risen from 3.30 percent to 3.47.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 31 new deaths were reported statewide, including two in Orange County.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 8.87 percent (up .35 percent);

Finger Lakes: 8.77 percent (up .04 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 7.21 percent (up .29 percent);

North Country: 6.92 percent (up .19 percent);

Central New York: 6.01 percent (up .35 percent);

Capital Region: 5.68 percent (down .12 percent);

Southern Tier: 4.72 percent (up .04 percent);

Long Island: 3.59 percent (up .11 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.75 percent (up .05 percent);

: 2.75 percent (up .05 percent); New York City: 1.33 percent (up .03 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Orange County: 162 new (60,218 since the pandemic began);

Westchester: 150 (146,085);

Rockland: 74 (54,607);

Dutchess: 64 (37,007);

Ulster: 50 (18,250);

Sullivan: 37 (9,093);

Putnam: 12 (12,852).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Nov. 18:

Westchester: 2,354;

Orange County: 790;

Rockland: 782;

Dutchess: 505;

Ulster: 287;

Putnam: 99;

Sullivan: 87.

There were 160,747 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,114 newly confirmed infections for a 3.80 percent positive daily infection rate.

Fifty-one more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,102 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 89.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 76.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 18, 1,536,314 (1,628 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,354,562 (782 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"In order to spend the holidays safely with our loved ones, we must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you have not done so yet, get vaccinated. If you have a child, protect them by getting them vaccinated.

"And if you have already been vaccinated but feel at risk, get your booster shot and we can end this pandemic together."

