COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Nears 4 Percent As Number Of Cases Sees New Increase

The post-Thanksgiving spread of COVID-19 has continued in the Hudson Valley, as the positive infection rate approaches 4 percent.

In the Hudson Valley, a concerning trend continued, as the average seven-day positive infection rate of those tested in the region rose to 3.98 percent according to the latest update from the Department of Health, up nearly .50 percent in the past three days.

Each of the state's 10 regions now has a positive infection rate above 2 percent, while two are over 10 percent, causing concern for some hospitals that have been overwhelmed by new cases.

Statewide, the positivity rate continues to spike, up from 4.12 percent to 4.61 percent in the past four days, according to the Department of Health.

Forty-nine new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including three in Dutchess and one each in Ulster and Orange counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.92 percent (68.88 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);

Finger Lakes: 10.69 percent (61.53);

Mohawk Valley: 8.90 percent (64.17);

North Country: 9.36 percent (62.53);

Capital Region: 8.15 percent (55.74);

Central New York: 8.12 percent (49.67);

Southern Tier: 6.49 percent (56.71);

Long Island: 5.50 percent (41.63);

Hudson Valley : 3.98 percent (29.87);

New York City: 2.10 percent (18.66).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 311 (148,765 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 267 new (62,677);

Dutchess: 135 (38,218);

Rockland: 113 (55,730);

Ulster: 105 (19,260);

Sullivan: 93 (9,756);

Putnam: 55 (13,1249).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Dec. 3:

Westchester: 2,356;

Orange County: 799;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 513;

Ulster: 293;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 233,784 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 11,300 newly confirmed infections for a 4.83 percent positive daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Seventy-one more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,093.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 78.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 3, 1,569,695 (2,577 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,370,880 (2,399 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a visitor to New York City. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this.

"Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters, we have the tools in our arsenal to fight this pandemic.

"I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."

