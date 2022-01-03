COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Nears 21.5 Percent; These Are Most-Affected Counties

The Hudson Valley continues to be among the hardest-hit regions in New York State by the Omicron COVID-19 variant as more than one in five people tested in have had confirmed positive cases of the virus.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley remains on the rise, climbing from 19.35 percent on Friday, Dec. 31 to 21.42 percent as of Sunday, Jan. 2, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the infection rate also continues to rise, from 19.79 percent to 21.49 percent during the same time frame.

No region in New York has a positive infection rate below 12 percent as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to rapidly spread.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 90 percent of all cases reported in New York between Monday, Dec. 20, and Jan. 2.

One hundred and three new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including six in Westchester, and one each in Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Long Island: 24.94 percent (up .78 percent from the previous day);

New York City: 22.31 percent (up .62 percent);

Hudson Valley : 21.42 percent (up .63 percent);

: 21.42 percent (up .63 percent); Western New York: 17.95 percent (up .82 percent);

Finger Lakes: 16.68 percent (up .66 percent);

Central New York: 16.32 percent (up .87 percent);

Capital Region: 16.12 percent (up .72 percent);

Southern Tier: 13.70 percent (up .63 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 13.22 percent (up .38 percent);

North Country: 12.88 percent (up .45 percent).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 2,242 new (192,288 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 925 new (80,058);

Rockland: 848 new (69,935);

Dutchess: 553 new (47,719);

Putnam: 259 (17,828);

Ulster: 234 (23,089);

Sullivan: 159 (12,906).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Jan. 3:

Westchester: 2,422;

Orange County: 835;

Rockland: 808;

Dutchess: 538;

Ulster: 314;

Putnam: 106;

Sullivan: 103.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Friday, Dec. 31: 123.60 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 139.86 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 155.07 new cases.

Central New York

Friday, Dec. 31: 130.52 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 143.07 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 163.53 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Friday, Dec. 31: 104.13 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 115.26 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 124.98 new cases.

Long Island

Friday, Dec. 31: 248.88 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 374.87 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 398.82 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Friday, Dec. 31: 260.99 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 284.44 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 304.18 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Friday, Dec. 31: 105.94 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 116.60 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 126.49 new cases.

New York City

Friday, Dec. 31: 419.80 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 439.23 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 457.73 new cases.

North Country

Friday, Dec. 31: 74.60 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 84.42 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 92.85 new cases.

Southern Tier

Friday, Dec. 31: 105.03 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 118.63 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 129.35 new cases.

Western New York

Friday, Dec. 31: 139.32 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 151.13 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 171.53 new cases

.New York State

Friday, Dec. 31: 297.74 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 316.80 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 335.05 new cases.

There were 223,153 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 51,698 newly confirmed infections for a 21.49 percent positive daily infection rate.

Seven hundred and ninety new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus hit 9,563 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 84 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 71.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Jan. 3, 1,635,975 (140 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,426,604 (516 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have been a total of 558,781 booster shots administered, including 1,962 in the past 24 hours and 40,897 in the previous seven days.

"Let's celebrate the first day of school in 2022 by ensuring we are taking the proper precautions to keep them open through the rest of the year," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We know how to overcome this winter surge: Get the vaccine, get the booster, mask up, get tested, and stay home if you're feeling sick. If we don't use these tools, many more in our communities will get sick."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.