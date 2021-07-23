COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Increases Again; Latest Breakdown By County

The Delta COVID-19 variant continues to run wild throughout New York as the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise precipitously.

According to the Department of Health, the positive-test rate for those tested in the Hudson Valley has hit 1.21 percent as of Thursday, July 22, up from less than 1 percent less than two weeks ago.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the Hudson Valley in the past 24 hours, though a single fatality was reported in Erie County.

Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on July 22, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 2.24 percent;

Long Island: 1.97 percent;

Western New York: 1.84 percent;

New York City: 1.58 percent;

Finger Lakes: 1.36 percent;

Central New York: 1.25 percent;

Hudson Valley : 1.21 percent;

: 1.21 percent; Mohawk Valley: 0.94 percent;

North Country: 1.14 percent;

Southern Tier: 0.95 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past week.

Statewide, the infection rate has spiked to 1.58 percent as New York and the rest of the country contends with new infections and the spread of the now-dominant Delta COVID-19 variant.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on July 22, by county:

Westchester: 76 new (130,667 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 28 (48,733);

Dutchess: 25 (29,700);

Rockland: 19 (47,288);

Ulster: 11 (14,031);

Putnam: 10 (10,677);

Sullivan: 0 (6,728).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of July 22:

Westchester: 2,295;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 724;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 102,866 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 22, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 1,830 newly confirmed infections for a 1.78 percent daily positive infection rate, up from 1.70 percent the previous day.

Ninety new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 492 being treated statewide, up more than 100 from a week ago.

A total of 74.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 62 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, wåith 56.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Friday, July 23, 1,267,227 (2,503 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,150,138 (1,860 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The vaccine is our fast track to the end of the tunnel and those who haven't taken advantage of its availability should do so immediately," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Vaccination is safe, effective and it is the best way to keep the people you love safe. Don't wait until it's too late."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.