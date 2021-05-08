COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Falls Again; New Rundown By County

The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is nearing for the Hudson Valley, which continues to see improved numbers as the region continues to combat the virus.

Like the rest of the state, the Hudson Valley continues to see the positive infection rate for those tested for COVID-19 dropping, down to 1.61 percent on Thursday, May 6, an improvement from 2.06 percent a week ago.

The seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate in New York has dropped for the 32nd straight day, to 1.53 percent, the lowest since Oct. 30 last year, while the one-day average hit 1.22 percent, the lowest since Oct. 22.

The 2,264 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York are the fewest since mid-November, down 573 in the past week, while the 571 ICU and 354 intubated are the lowest since the holiday season.

Three new virus-related deaths in the Hudson Valley brought the total to 4,576 since last year.

As of Friday, May 7, there were 201 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, down nearly 100 from last week, leaving 47 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 381 of the region's 670 ICU beds as occupied, leaving 43 percent available in case of another new spike in new cases of the virus.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 67 new (128,303 total);

Orange County: 56 (47,574);

Rockland: 28 (46,511);

Dutchess: 45 (28,937);

Ulster County: 18 (13,638);

Sullivan: 16 (6,472);

Putnam: 17 (10,488);

Total: 247 (281,923).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 1 (2,262 total);

Orange: 1 (711);

Sullivan: 1 (72).

Rockland: 0 (748);

Dutchess: 0 (442);

Ulster: 0 (250);

Putnam: 0 (91);

Total: 3 (4,576).

There were 194,988 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on May 6, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 2,370 newly confirmed infections for a 1.22 percent positive infection rate, though there were 25 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Seventy-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the number being treated is down to 2,264, the lowest since Nov. 17 and down 573 from a week ago.

A total of more than 59 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 1,004,692 first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 759,145 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

Statewide, a total of 2,050,859 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 52 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 42,211 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

