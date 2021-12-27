Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Climbs Past 11.5 Percent Amid New Increase In Cases

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Hudson Valley's average COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb as cases increase across the state.
The Hudson Valley's average COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb as cases increase across the state. Photo Credit: Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

The Hudson Valley's average COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb as cases increase across the state.

New York State officials reported that as of Sunday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests in the Hudson Valley region had reached 11.55 percent, increasing from 11.04 percent as of Saturday, Dec. 25, and 10.35 percent as of Friday, Dec. 24.

The statewide seven-day average was 12.41 percent, officials said.

The update reported on Monday, Dec. 27, included another 26,737 cases statewide, and 166,681 tests completed.

Officials also reported another 132 deaths from COVID-19 in the state over the holiday weekend. 

"As we approach the end of the year, we must continue to stay vigilant," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Vaccines are the way we can get through our holidays safely. If you will be attending any gatherings, exercise caution, wear your mask, and encourage those around you to get the vaccine and get the booster. 

"Doing all of this, we will get through this and regather again at the other side, safe and healthy in 2022." 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.