COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Now Nears 7 Percent As Cases Increase

The Hudson Valley now has the lowest positive COVID-19 infection rate in New York, though it has been on the rise, much like the rest of the state.

In the past three days, the Hudson Valley has seen its seven-day average positive infection rate rise nearly a full percentage point, from 6.08 percent to 6.85 percent of those tested in the past three days, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the infection rate also rose similarly, from 6.88 percent to 7.88 percent as of Monday, Dec. 20.

No other region in the state has a positive infection rate above 9 percent.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 36.6 percent of all cases reported in New York between Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 20.

Fifty-seven new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Dutchess, Rockland, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Long Island: 10.32 percent (up .58 percent from the previous day);

Central New York: 9.19 percent (down .08 percent);

Western New York: 8,95 percent (down .11 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.53 percent (down .09 percent);

Finger Lakes: 8.12 percent (down .06 percent);

New York City: 7.49 percent (up .67 percent).

North Country: 7.39 percent (down .09 percent);

Southern Tier: 7.30 percent (up .03 percent);

Capital Region: 7.13 percent (up .08 percent);

Hudson Valley: 6.85 percent (up .43 percent);

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Saturday, Dec. 18: 59.87 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 62.37 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 64.01 new cases.

Central New York

Saturday, Dec. 18: 68.16 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 68.33 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 69.06 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Saturday, Dec. 18: 56.81 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 56.51 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 56.43 new cases.

Long Island

Saturday, Dec. 18: 102.76 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 112.50 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 123.46 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Saturday, Dec. 18: 68.83 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 75.01 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 80.56 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Saturday, Dec. 18: 77.04 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 75.30 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 80.56 new cases.

New York City

Saturday, Dec. 18: 92.92 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 112.35 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 130.44 new cases.

North Country

Saturday, Dec. 18: 57.08 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 56.33 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 56.12 new cases.

Southern Tier

Saturday, Dec. 18: 110.44 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 110.42 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 110.06 new cases.

Western New York

Saturday, Dec. 18: 56.22 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 55.63 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 56.57 new cases.

New York State

Saturday, Dec. 18: 83.26 new cases;

Sunday, Dec. 19: 93.78 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 104.01 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 825 (159,078 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 284 new (67,754);

Dutchess: 159 (41,375);

Rockland: 292 (58,781);

Putnam: 103 (14,533);

Ulster: 74 (20,872);

Sullivan: 49 (10,852).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Wednesday, Dec. 22:

Westchester: 2,373;

Orange County: 817;

Rockland: 793;

Dutchess: 527;

Ulster: 306;

Putnam: 104;

Sullivan: 95.

There were 214,165 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 22,258 newly confirmed infections for a 10.39 percent positive daily infection rate, up dramatically from the previous day.

Three hundred and eight new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus hit 4,328 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 94.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 824 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 82.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 71.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 22, 1,612,254 (3,479 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,412,573 (1,689 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Cases are rising due to the winter surge, but this is not March 2020 - we knew this was coming and New York is taking action to make vaccines, boosters, and testing more widely available," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We know what works - get vaccinated, get the booster, mask up, and exercise caution in indoor public spaces. Now is the time for all of us to do our part and help protect those more vulnerable to make sure we all get through this holiday season safely."

