Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Hospitalizations Among Highest In State

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There have been a surge in new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley over the past three days. Photo Credit: ny.gov
The percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in each region. Photo Credit: ny.gov
There has been a surge in new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Hudsdon Valley over the past week. Photo Credit: ny.gov

In the past three days, the Hudson Valley has seen more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than nearly any other region in the state, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

New York Health officials are advising that the state, region, and country are seeing a surge in COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, and fatalities, ringing alarm bells for some worried about combating the “second wave” of the virus.

In the past three days, 54 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Hudson Valley hospitals, second in the state behind only Long Island's 64 cases.

The mid-Hudson region was also toward the top of the list for new hospitalizations in the past week with 123, behind only New York City (249), Long Island (188), and the Finger Lakes (142).

Currently, there are 563 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, representing 0.02 percent of the population.

“Hospitalization by percentage, I think is the most telling tale,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing in Albany on Thursday, Dec. 3.

“Western New York and the Finger Lakes are both at .03 percent, then you’ve got Long Island, the mid-Hudson, down at .02 percent, with New York City and the North Country doing well at .01 percent.

New York continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the infection rate rising to 4.84 percent statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 2. In the state’s designated COVID-19 “micro-cluster” hotspots, the infection rate hit 5.91 percent, and there were 139 new hospitalizations reported.

There are currently 4,063 New Yorkers hospitalized, with 783 in ICU, and 377 patients are currently intubated.

On Wednesday, 203,440 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 9,855 positive cases. There has been a total of 26,955 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

“In the broad scope of things, in dealing with hospitalizations and increases in hospitalizations, we’re still doing dramatically better than virtually every other state in the country,” Cuomo added. “We know our hospitalization rate capacity, and what we can do with our ‘surge and flex’ plan.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.