COVID-19: Hudson Valley High School Goes Remote After Student Gets Infected

A high school in Northern Westchester has switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lakeland Central School District said it received word late Sunday evening, Oct. 4 from the parent of the student at Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt who is now infected with the virus.

The student was last in school on Thursday, Oct. 1, said the district, which has contacted the Westchester Department of Health to coordinate contact tracing efforts.

The school is operating fully remotely on Monday, Oct. 5.

"We will be updating the community as soon as we have further information," the district said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.