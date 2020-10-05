Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Car Crashes Down Embankment After Woman Swerves To Avoid Deer On Route 202
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley High School Goes Remote After Student Gets Infected

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Walter Panas High School
Walter Panas High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A high school in Northern Westchester has switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lakeland Central School District said it received word late Sunday evening, Oct. 4 from the parent of the student at Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt who is now infected with the virus.

The student was last in school on Thursday, Oct. 1, said the district, which has contacted the Westchester Department of Health to coordinate contact tracing efforts. 

The school is operating fully remotely on Monday, Oct. 5.

"We will be updating the community as soon as we have further information," the district said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.