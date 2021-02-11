COVID-19: Hudson Valley Among Highest Positivity Rate In NY; New Breakdown Of Cases By County

The Hudson Valley saw a slight downtick in its COVID-19 positivity rate, but the region is still a cause of concern in New York.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, a total of 933 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley, with the average seven-day infection rate in the region hitting 5.28 percent on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the second-highest rate in the state ahead of only Long Island's 5.29 percent.

The average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.31 percent, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year, and down from a post-holiday peak of 7.94 percent on Jan. 4.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, there are 828 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Hudson Valley hospitals, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population. The Department of Health is reporting 42 percent of hospital beds are still available in the Hudson Valley, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 405 new (99,309 total);

Orange County: 175 (33,909);

Rockland: 134 (36,061);

Dutchess: 93 (20,348);

Ulster County: 60 (9,276);

Putnam: 43 (7,699);

Sullivan: 23 (4,424);

Total: 933 (211,026).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 12 (1,996 total);

Dutchess: 3 (385);

Ulster: 2 (220);

Orange: 1 (606);

Putnam: 1 (84);

Rockland: 1 (664);

Sullivan: 0 (58).

Total: 20 (3,946).

There were 176,750 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 9, according to Cuomo, resulting in 7,701 new cases for a 4.02 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

Two hundred and eighty-two COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total dropped to 7,593 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,423 patients in ICU, and 955 are currently intubated.

There were 136 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,494,187 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 34 million tested. There have been 36,619 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began

