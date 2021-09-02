COVID-19: Hochul Announces New Moratorium On Residential, Commercial Evictions

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new moratorium on evictions related to financial hardship from the pandemic.

The governor said the moratorium on residential and commercial evictions will be in effect until Jan. 15, 2022.

Hochul said the new law, signed on Thursday, Sept. 2, continues protections for residential tenants who are suffering financial hardship due to the pandemic and adds new protections on commercial evictions.

"The pandemic has created unimaginable anxiety for families and business owners who have lost income and are struggling to pay the rent every month," Hochul said. "To help remedy the Supreme Court's heartless decisions striking down the New York and the Biden administration's moratoriums on evictions, we are enacting a new moratorium on residential and commercial evictions and extending the protections of New York's Safe Harbor Act to January 15."

Hochul said New Yorkers are struggling to pay their rent can also apply for assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

"Under New York's enacted moratorium, tenants must submit a hardship declaration, or a document explaining the source of the hardship, to prevent an eviction proceeding from moving forward. Landlords who believe that their tenant has not suffered a financial hardship will now be permitted to request a hearing in court," the state said.

NYS added that landlords can evict tenants if they are creating health or safety hazards for other tenants, damaging property on purpose or if they didn't submit a hardship declaration.

The moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosure proceedings applies to small businesses with 100 employees or fewer that can demonstrate financial hardship. These tenants must also submit a hardship declaration.

