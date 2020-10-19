COVID-19: High School In Hudson Valley Goes Remote After Positive Case

A high school in Northern Westchester is closed for in-person learning after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

The Hendrick Hudson School District in Cortlandt said the test result was reported on Friday, Oct. 16, leading to Hen Hud High School's switch to remote learning on Monday, Oct. 19

"The person is currently isolating, and due to federal health privacy laws further information about their identity cannot be released," Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said in a statement to the community. "Out of an abundance of caution, the High School will be closed on Monday, Oct. 19, and will implement the Remote Learning Plan."

Students and staff who were exposed to the individual are being contacted separately by the school administration, Hochreiter said.

"I know this is concerning news, but please respect the individual’s privacy during this difficult time," Hochreiter added.

Those exposed to the individual will be mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, said Hochreiter.

"Additionally, it is recommended that any individual exposed be tested for COVID-19, however not until at least five days after a person’s last date of exposure," he added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.