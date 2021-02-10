Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Two New Hudson Valley Community Based Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Launching This Week
News

COVID-19: Here's Where NY Ranks Nationally For Cases Of Kids With Rare Pandemic-Related Disease

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Child
Child Photo Credit: tigerhbu11 Pixabay

New York is becoming a hotspot for a rare, but serious disease in children that is related to the COVID-19 virus.

Pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is high in 18 states across the U.S., including New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MIS-C can develop weeks after a child has gotten COVID-19 or been in contact with someone with the virus.

As of Feb. 8, about 2,060 MIS-C cases have been reported in the U.S. as well as 30 MIS-C-related deaths. 

MIS-C is a condition in which different body parts can become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

More than 70 percent of cases have been reported in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black, Non-Hispanic.

The CDC has identified 18 states that have reported 51 or more MIS-C incidents including California, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Tennessee.

The number of cases being reported is declining after hitting a high in early May, according to the CDC.

The CDC is investigating why it is that some children come down with MIS-C and others do not, treatment, and the long-term implications of having the virus. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.