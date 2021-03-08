Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's When Teens Could Start Getting Vaccinated, Dr. Fauci Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical advisor
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical advisor Photo Credit: White House

It may not be long until high school students and other teenagers can begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Biden's chief medical advisor.

Fauci said on CBS News Sunday, March 7 that teens should be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines by the fall, with younger students likely to become eligible for vaccinations early next year.

High school students should expect to receive the vaccine at or near the beginning of the next academic school year, Fauci said. Tests are currently ongoing to ensure that the shots are safe and effective for the younger generation.

“We project that high school students will very likely be able to be vaccinated by the fall term, maybe not the very first day, but certainly in the early part of the fall,” he said.

One of the globes top experts on the subject, Fauci also said, correctly, that he expects the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions to begin relaxing guidelines for those who have already received both COVID-19 doses to complete the vaccination.

“We’re going in the right direction. We just need to hang in there a bit longer,” Fauci said on CBS. “We want to get those death levels of the virus very, very low, and then we’ll have a much, much easier time to safely pull back on mitigation measures.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.