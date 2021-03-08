COVID-19: Here's When Teens Could Start Getting Vaccinated, Dr. Fauci Says

It may not be long until high school students and other teenagers can begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Biden's chief medical advisor.

Fauci said on CBS News Sunday, March 7 that teens should be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines by the fall, with younger students likely to become eligible for vaccinations early next year.

High school students should expect to receive the vaccine at or near the beginning of the next academic school year, Fauci said. Tests are currently ongoing to ensure that the shots are safe and effective for the younger generation.

“We project that high school students will very likely be able to be vaccinated by the fall term, maybe not the very first day, but certainly in the early part of the fall,” he said.

One of the globes top experts on the subject, Fauci also said, correctly, that he expects the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions to begin relaxing guidelines for those who have already received both COVID-19 doses to complete the vaccination.

“We’re going in the right direction. We just need to hang in there a bit longer,” Fauci said on CBS. “We want to get those death levels of the virus very, very low, and then we’ll have a much, much easier time to safely pull back on mitigation measures.”

