Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Breaking News: Third Rockland Resident Dies From COVID-19 As Number Of Cases In County Hits 230
COVID-19: Here's When NYS PAUSE Measures Take Effect, What You Need To Know

A video of the news conference on Friday, March 20 in Albany announcing the measures.
A video of the news conference on Friday, March 20 in Albany announcing the measures. Video Credit: Governor's Office

Here's an overview of what you need to know about the "NY State on Pause" measures and time frame covered in an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday, March 20 announced in a news conference in Albany. (See video of the news conference above. For audio only, click here. )

The order mandates that 100 percent of the workforce must stay home beginning Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. excluding essential services.

All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are temporarily banned.

Enacting Matilda’s Law to protect New Yorkers age 70 and over and those with compromised immune systems with these requirements:
  • Remain indoors
  • Can go outside for solitary exercise
  • Pre-screen all visitors by taking their temperature
  • Wear a mask in the company of others
  • Stay at least 6 feet from others
  • Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing salons, nail salons, hair removal services and related personal care services will be closed to the public effective Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.

Casinos, gyms, theaters, retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are closed until further notice. Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout can be ordered during the period of closure.

Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a healthcare provider.

Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.

