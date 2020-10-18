COVID-19: Here's When NY Ski Resorts Will Be Allowed To Open

A date has been set for ski resorts in New York to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those resorts were cleared on Sunday, Oct. 18 to operate at 50 percent indoor capacity and with strict health and safety protocols under state-issued guidance starting Friday, Nov. 6.

State guidance on the reopening of ski resorts includes the following precautions:

Masks required at all times, except when eating/drinking or skiing.

Social distancing between parties required at all times.

Restrict gondolas/lifts to members of the same party.

Limit ski lessons to no more than 10 people.

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared/rented equipment.

Shuttles, food & beverage, retail service must conform to State-issued guidance.

Reduce outdoor capacity on mountain by 25 percent during "peak" days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.