News

COVID-19: Here's When NY Ski Resorts Will Be Allowed To Open

Joe Lombardi
A date has been set for ski resorts in New York to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those resorts were cleared on Sunday, Oct. 18 to operate at 50 percent indoor capacity and with strict health and safety protocols under state-issued guidance starting Friday, Nov. 6. 

State guidance on the reopening of ski resorts includes the following precautions:

  • Masks required at all times, except when eating/drinking or skiing.
  • Social distancing between parties required at all times.
  • Restrict gondolas/lifts to members of the same party.
  • Limit ski lessons to no more than 10 people.
  • Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared/rented equipment.
  • Shuttles, food & beverage, retail service must conform to State-issued guidance.
  • Reduce outdoor capacity on mountain by 25 percent during "peak" days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

