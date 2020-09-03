Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: SUNY Oneonta To Close Campus For Fall Semester Amid Outbreak
News

COVID-19: Here's When NY Casinos Can Reopen, What Restrictions Will Be In Place

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Resorts World Casino
Resorts World Casino Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Feeling lucky?

Casinos in New York State have been given the green light to begin reopening next week, albeit with certain restrictions in place to help prevent any spike or spread of COVID-19.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday, Sept. 3 that casinos and video lottery terminal facilities can reopen as of Saturday, Sept. 9 with a 25 percent occupancy limit.

According to Cuomo, any venues that reopen will be subject to safety restrictions that include strict enforcement of face coverings except when eating or drinking, and social distancing.

The reopening decision will apply to the state's four private casinos: 

  • Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County, 
  • del Lago in Seneca County, 
  • Rivers Casino in Schenectady,
  • Tioga Downs in Tioga County.

Casinos owned by Indian Nations have been opened since early June.

When reopening, additional staff will be put in place to control occupancy, traffic flow, and seating to avoid crowding, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols must be followed.

Casinos must also have enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purification standards in place before officially opening.

Cuomo said that casinos must leave six feet of distance between operating machines, and no table games will be permitted until casinos put physical barriers in place between potential players.

No beverage or food service will be allowed on the gaming floor, and the Gaming Commission will be tasked and deployed to monitor state casinos to ensure compliance.

"New Yorkers have done an extraordinary job - we flattened the curve in a way that no expert thought was possible," Cuomo said. 

"We've made the determination that we can safely reopen casinos with enhanced air filtration and strict safety protocols including mandatory masks and social distancing,” he added. “This is good news and the right next step in our data-driven, phased reopening which is working."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.