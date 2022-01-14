Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Netflix Increases Subscription Price
News

COVID-19: Here's When Americans Can Order Free At-Home Tests

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 home test
COVID-19 home test Photo Credit: Daily Voice

With the Omicron COVID-19 variant raging, Americans will soon have access to free at-home test kits that will be made available through a federal website.

Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the White House announced that it will be distributing one billion tests that it plans to buy this year that will be provided to Americans in need for free.

According to the White House, tests will take approximately seven to 12 days to ship, and can be requested at COVIDTests.gov beginning on Jan. 19.

Officials said that "tens of millions” of tests are already on hand, and a half billion will be available initially when the website goes live.

Americans will have the option of ordering up to four free tests per residential address at the beginning of the program, which is expected to expand as hundreds of millions of new tests are secured by the federal government.

The US has gone from having approximately 24 million at-home rapid tests in August 2021 to more than 375 million as of January 2022, the White House said. The free tests will be on top of the existing supply of tests, officials have said.

"Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the White House announced.

"Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.