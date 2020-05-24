COVID-19: Here's What You Should Know About The Four Phases Of NY Reopenings

With Long Island and the Hudson Valley now set for Phase 1 reopenings, nine of New York State's 10 regions will be moving forward to reach the fourth and final phase.

Re-opening refers to non-essential businesses and business activities.

After two weeks, state and regional officials will evaluate the outcomes of the reopening and then decide whether or not the region can move to the next phase.

These are the four phases:

Phase 1:

Construction

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Retail (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Phase 2:

Professional Services

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate/Rental & Leasing

Phase 3:

Restaurants/Food Services

Phase 4:

Arts/Entertainment/Recreation

Education (Schools, Colleges)

For a more specific list of businesses covered in each phase provided by the state, including a summary of guidelines, click here and scroll down the page at ny.gov.

