COVID-19: Here's Total Vaccine Doses Administered, Received In Hudson Valley

New York is seeing an improvement in its COVID-19 vaccination program, but the state finds itself with greater demand than the federal government can supply.

Statewide, a total of 1,304,050 first doses have been distributed to New York, with 1,210,339 (93 percent) having already been administered. There have been 564,600 second doses delivered, with 166,640 completed.

In the Hudson Valley, the region has received a total of 179,475 doses, with 122,017 administered. The 68 percent of vaccines administered is among the lowest percentage in the state.

Central New York: 95,265 doses received - 86,958 doses administered - 91 percent;

Western New York: 130,160 - 107,173 - 82 percent;

Finger Lakes: 118,250 - 91,793 - 78 percent;

Capital Region: 117,640 - 90,552 - 77 percent;

Southern Tier: 52,300 - 39,862 - 76 percent;

Long Island - 229,520 - 172,500 - 75 percent;

New York City: 842,025 - 602,083 - 72 percent;

Hudson Valley : 179,475 - 122,017 - 68 percent;

: 179,475 - 122,017 - 68 percent; North Country: 50,945 - 33,581 - 66 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 53,070 - 30,460 - 57 percent.

"We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the war. That's why New York has built a vast infrastructure of providers and pop-up sites to get shots in arms quickly and fairly on a massive scale. The only problem - we don't have nearly enough supply," New York Gov. Cuomo said.

New York has been receiving between 250,000 and 300,000 doses weekly, with second doses already protected and set aside by the federal government for those 93 percent who have received the first.

Cuomo has said that the issues with the vaccination aren’t in the execution, it’s due to the lack of supply. During a COVID-19 briefing this week, the governor said that if he deployed the National Guard to mass vaccination sites, they could do approximately 10,000 vaccines daily at each site, and millions statewide if the supply increases.

"This isn't just a New York problem, it's happening across the country,” he said. “The previous administration opened up the floodgates of eligibility and instead of increasing supply, they actually decreased it.

“We have the demand and the infrastructure in place to easily administer over 100,000 vaccinations per day, but our hands are tied - we need more supply.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.